Sheikh Mohamed receives President Nechirvan Barzani of Iraq's Kurdistan Region
Both leaders spoke about expanding cooperation and discussed ways of promoting relations between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.
During a meeting, held on Saturday at Qasr Al Shati Palace, the leaders spoke about expanding cooperation and discussed ways of promoting relations between the UAE and Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic, investment, development, humanitarian and health fields.
They also exchanged views on the current regional developments and the efforts that are being made on them.
Also present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC); Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, President's Diplomatic Advisor; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
From the Iraqi side, the meeting was attended by Fawzi Franso Toma, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region's Presidency Diwan; Falah Mustafa Bakir, Advisor to the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region and Mudaffar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.
