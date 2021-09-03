News
Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Indian PM Narendra Modi

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 3, 2021
Wam

The two leaders discuss ways to develop strategic relations, among other topics of common interest


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Friday a telephone call from from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the call, the leaders spoke about strategic relations between the two nations and ways to develop them in a way that enhances their common interests, and achieves the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed ways to expand economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in investments.

The Indian prime minister exchanged views on a number of issues and developments in the region. The two sides also discussed the ongoing challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact around the world.




