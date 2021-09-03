Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Indian PM Narendra Modi
The two leaders discuss ways to develop strategic relations, among other topics of common interest
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Friday a telephone call from from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the call, the leaders spoke about strategic relations between the two nations and ways to develop them in a way that enhances their common interests, and achieves the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.
The two sides also discussed ways to expand economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in investments.
The Indian prime minister exchanged views on a number of issues and developments in the region. The two sides also discussed the ongoing challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact around the world.
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Friday with a...
Dusty conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE does not wait for the future, says Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed visits evacuees at Emirates...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince briefed about the support being provided to... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expats thank UAE leaders for saving their...
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi waives healthcare fees READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Residents head outdoors as temperatures dip
Grounds in Dubai and Sharjah reverberate to the sounds of people... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air Arabia, Pakistan group to launch 'Fly Jinnah' ...
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla