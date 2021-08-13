Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Greek PM

Greek PM thanks the UAE for providing assistance to people affected by the wildfires

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Friday a telephone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

During the call, the Greek prime minister expressed his country's gratitude to the UAE for providing assistance to people affected by the wildfires and the urgent aid that helped Athens fight the fires raging in several regions.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Greece in confronting these difficult circumstances.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mitsotakis also discussed a wide range of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.