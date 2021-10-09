News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohamed, President of Angola discuss strengthening ties

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 9, 2021
Wam

Leaders also addressed prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday discussed ways of fostering the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Angola in a phone call with President Joao Lourenco.

The two leaders also addressed the prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships between the two nations and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211005&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009482&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 