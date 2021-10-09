Sheikh Mohamed, President of Angola discuss strengthening ties
Leaders also addressed prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday discussed ways of fostering the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Angola in a phone call with President Joao Lourenco.
The two leaders also addressed the prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships between the two nations and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.
