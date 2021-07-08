Sheikh Mohamed posts inspirational message for students

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also thanks parents and families who supported students during these challenging times.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated all students who graduated this week.

“I am confident that your talent, knowledge and hard work will contribute to our nation’s success for many years to come,” he tweeted.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also thanked the parents and families who have supported “our students during these challenging times”.

He lavished praises on the “inspirational educators and skilled administrators that have made this academic year such a success”.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had taken to Twitter to congratulate the seven top performing students.

He also thanked the education sector for overcoming an “unusual” academic year. “What is coming is more beautiful, God willing.”

Over 28,220 Grade 12 students of schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum sat for the 2020-21 in-person final exams. They recorded an impressive pass rate of 91 per cent.

The UAE Government had also announced 10-year Golden Visas to distinguished high school graduates and their families.