Sheikh Mohamed pledges to pursue the spirit of global engagement
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince makes the announcement on Twitter
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on Friday said the UAE would pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the country since its founding in 1971.
Taking to Twitter after the UAE’s election to the UN Security Council, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Today the UN elected the UAE as one of five members to the Security Council for 2022-2023. We pledge that our team of dedicated diplomats will pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding in 1971.”
Today the UN elected the UAE as one of five members to the Security Council for 2022-2023. We pledge that our team of dedicated diplomats will pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding in 1971. #UAExUNSC— (@MohamedBinZayed) June 11, 2021
The UAE will replace Tunisia in the Asia-Pacific slot when the mandate begins on January 1, 2022.
The 75th session of the General Assembly was held on Friday in New York to elect five new non-permanent members to the Security Council.
