Sheikh Mohamed, Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize Committee will review Sheikh Mohamed’s and Netanyahu's nominations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for their contribution in reaching the historic peace accord between the two countries, according to the Israeli premier's office.

"Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lord David Trimble today submitted the candidacy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, together with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, as quoted by Sputnik.

The former first minister of Northern Ireland Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his endeavors to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. As Trimble himself is the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he holds the privilege to nominate others for the prize. Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize Committee will review Sheikh Mohamed's and Netanyahu's nominations.

"In accordance with the Nobel Prize rules, since Trimble is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, his decision to nominate Prime Minister Netanyahu will lead the committee to discuss the matter," the statement by Israeli premier's office added.

In September, US President Donald Trump was nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker the landmark Abraham Peace Accord between the UAE and Israel. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations.

Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohamed had issued a joint statement on August 13, announcing that they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the 'bold diplomacy and vision' of the three leaders.

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize - selected by a five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament - will not be announced until October of next year.

Nominations for the world's most prestigious award must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by February 1. Nominations can be made by a select group of people and organizations, including national lawmakers, heads of state, previous laureates, professors in some fields and certain international institutions. In 2020, the committee received 318 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, of which 211 were individuals and 107 were organizations. The winner was the UN World Food Programme.

issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com