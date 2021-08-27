Sheikh Mohamed, King of Spain discuss fostering bilateral ties
The leaders exchange views on a number of regional and international issues
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed ways of cementing the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Spain in a phone call he received on Friday from His Majesty King Felipe VI.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, windy weekend ahead
Fog reduces visibility in some areas on Friday READ MORE
-
Education
UAE makes Covid test result mandatory for in-...
NCEMA announces protocols for in-person education at UAE institutions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman to pay Dh15,000 as compensation for...
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court found her guilty and imposed a... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed, King of Spain discuss bilateral...
The leaders exchange views on a number of regional and international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated US teacher spread Covid to 26 people
Case highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff in order... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati Women's Day: Street named after Sheikha...
Sheikh Mohamed gives directives to name street as recognition and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India administers record 10mn Covid vaccine doses ...
Kerala reports 30,000 plus daily infections READ MORE
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school