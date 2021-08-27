News
Sheikh Mohamed, King of Spain discuss fostering bilateral ties

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 27, 2021
Wam

The leaders exchange views on a number of regional and international issues


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed ways of cementing the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Spain in a phone call he received on Friday from His Majesty King Felipe VI.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.




