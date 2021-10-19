News
Sheikh Mohamed invites Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit UAE

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 19, 2021
Wam

UAE Ambassador to Israel delivers letter of invitation to Bennett.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has invited Naftali Bennett, Israeli Prime Minister to visit the UAE, a top envoy said.

Mohamed Al Khaja, the Ambassador of the UAE to Israel, on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed, delivered the letter of invitation to Bennett.

“Steps towards peace continue and relations are getting stronger for the sake of our people and future generations,” Al Khaja tweeted after the meeting.

Bennett took oath as Israel’s new prime minister in June this year. When the visit happens, it will be his first official state visit to the UAE.

The signing of the Abraham Accords has bolstered relations between both the countries.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



