Sheikh Mohamed invites Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit UAE
UAE Ambassador to Israel delivers letter of invitation to Bennett.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has invited Naftali Bennett, Israeli Prime Minister to visit the UAE, a top envoy said.
Mohamed Al Khaja, the Ambassador of the UAE to Israel, on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed, delivered the letter of invitation to Bennett.
“Steps towards peace continue and relations are getting stronger for the sake of our people and future generations,” Al Khaja tweeted after the meeting.
Bennett took oath as Israel’s new prime minister in June this year. When the visit happens, it will be his first official state visit to the UAE.
The signing of the Abraham Accords has bolstered relations between both the countries.
I had the honor to convey the greetings of the UAE leadership & to deliver a letter of invitation from HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed to PM @naftalibennett to visit the #UAE. Steps towards #peace continue & relations are getting stronger for the sake of our people &future generations pic.twitter.com/HQhbcZxdRo— Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) October 19, 2021
