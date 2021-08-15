News
Sheikh Mohamed invited to attend summit of Iraq's neighbouring countries

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 15, 2021
Wam

The invitation was delivered to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince by the Iraqi minister of finance.


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Sunday an invitation from Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, to participate in a regional summit at end of this month, involving Iraq's neighbouring countries.

The invitation was delivered to Sheikh Mohamed by Abdul Amir Allawi, Iraqi Minister of Finance, at Qasr Al Shati Palace.

The Iraqi minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of the greeting of the Iraqi prime minister. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reciprocated the greetings and expressed his wishes for the stability, security and prosperity of Iraqis.

Sheikh Mohamed and Allawi discussed the prospects of further consolidating the bilateral fraternal relations for the common interests of the two countries.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mudaffar Mustafa Abbas Al Jubouri. the Iraqi Ambassador to the UAE.




