Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Modi on bilateral ties
The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a written message to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the prospects of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.
The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, at his meeting with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.
Dr Gargash, who is currently on an official visit to New Delhi, also conveyed during the meeting the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. He underlined the depth and width of the holistic strategic partnership between the two nations and the UAE leadership's determination to grow the bilateral relations across all fronts.
The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over the latest regional and international developments and strategic issues of mutual concern.
