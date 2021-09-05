Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM's phone call
The two leaders exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.
During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Khan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.
The two leaders exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern, especially in Afghanistan.
In this context, they emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation to enhance security and stability in the Asian continent.
