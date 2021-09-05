News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM's phone call

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 5, 2021
Wam

The two leaders exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Khan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern, especially in Afghanistan.

In this context, they emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation to enhance security and stability in the Asian continent.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210815&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819465&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 