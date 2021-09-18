Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Kurdistan Region during UK visit

Leaders discuss cooperation and relations between the UAE and Iraq's Kurdistan Region

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, on the sidelines of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Mohamed and Barzani discussed the cooperation and relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, across various economic, investment, development and humanitarian fields.

They also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for its peoples.