Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets Sisi
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince took to Twitter on Wednesday to share photos of the reception he was accorded after he landed in Egypt.
"It was a pleasure to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral ties and develop areas of cooperation. We also considered issues of peace and stability in the region," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.
It was a pleasure to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral ties and develop areas of cooperation. We also considered issues of peace and stability in the region pic.twitter.com/bfpQxGBvhE— (@MohamedBinZayed) December 16, 2020
-
Education
Students with chronic health issues can go back...
They must present a letter from their doctor stating they are... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to raise clean energy use to 50% by 2050
The comprehensive UAE Environmental Policy was launched on Wednesday. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE health ministry recalls a batch of nasal spray
The batch of API Sinocort Nasal Spray did not conform to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model
Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai