Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets Sisi

Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince took to Twitter on Wednesday to share photos of the reception he was accorded after he landed in Egypt.

"It was a pleasure to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral ties and develop areas of cooperation. We also considered issues of peace and stability in the region," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.