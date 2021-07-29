Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Austria discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Austrian Chancellor underlines the visit’s importance in driving the growth of relations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, held a meeting Thursday in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between their countries in various fields.

The sides discussed bolstering their cooperation to serve their mutual interests, and reviewed the latest developments regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Austrian Chancellor underlined the visit’s importance in driving the growth of relations between their countries and enhancing cooperation efforts.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed at Vienna International Airport by the Chancellor of Austria. An official reception ceremony was held and a Guard of Honour saluted the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, while a band played the national anthems of the UAE and Austria.

The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ibrahim Salem Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria.