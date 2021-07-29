Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Austria discuss bilateral relations, regional issues
Austrian Chancellor underlines the visit’s importance in driving the growth of relations between the two countries.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, held a meeting Thursday in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between their countries in various fields.
The sides discussed bolstering their cooperation to serve their mutual interests, and reviewed the latest developments regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The Austrian Chancellor underlined the visit’s importance in driving the growth of relations between their countries and enhancing cooperation efforts.
Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed at Vienna International Airport by the Chancellor of Austria. An official reception ceremony was held and a Guard of Honour saluted the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, while a band played the national anthems of the UAE and Austria.
The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ibrahim Salem Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria.
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
There are no reports of any casualties. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Look: UAE foils attempt to smuggle crystal meth,...
The items were hidden under a container carrying foodstuff. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on Dubai Autism...
Decree No. (26) of 2021 seeks to make Dubai a leading centre for... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Dubai ex-resident meets family, 45 yrs after...
Sajjad Tangal thought to have died in an air crash in Mumbai in 1976. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats say UK move to keep UAE on red list...
The UK decision has severely affected the travel plans over 120,000... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed, Chancellor of Austria discuss...
Austrian Chancellor underlines the visit’s importance in... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK's red list