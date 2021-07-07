Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: A leader who's always ready to help

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was named Man of Humanity by Vatican foundation for his relentless support for regional, international humanitarian and relief work.

For the world, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is a leader who is always ready to help, a man who won’t leave anyone behind. From supporting Covid frontline heroes across the globe and providing relief to the less fortunate to bringing religions together in the name of peace and tolerance, he is present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was named Man of Humanity by a Vatican foundation on Tuesday — and key figures from around the world saw for themselves how the leader has lived as a man for others.

“(Once) I picked up the phone and called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and said: Brother, we need help,” David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, recalled in a video shared during the award ceremony.

“He didn’t blink an eye, he immediately said: We will help.”

Sheikh Mohamed was honoured by the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Education is in recognition of his relentless support for regional and international humanitarian and relief work that have created bridges for global peace.

Congratulating Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince on Wednesday, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, tweeted: “A deserved tribute to an exceptional leadership, which has done a lot to spread the seeds of goodness, love and tolerance throughout the world. You have served the country with pride and treasure.”

The world has long recognised Sheikh Mohamed’s contributions to humanitarian work.

In March, Sheikh Mohamed received the 2021 DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief. Presented by the supervising scientific committee at DIHAD, the award is one of the most prominent of its kind, recognising international figures and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting people in need around the world, as well as international humanitarian institutions and organisation.

Under the guidance of the leaders like Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE has always stood in solidarity with countries in need. When Covid-19 hit, the Emirates has responded to the crisis by providing over 2,000 metric tonnes of assistance to 135 countries, supporting more than two million medical professionals in the process.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has also been a constant supporter of the global fight to eradicate polio. From 2014 until the end of 2020, the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign has provided more than 508 million vaccine doses to more than 86 million children in Pakistan over seven years.

Peace and religious tolerance are also close to Sheikh Mohamed’s heart. He was among the key figures behind the historic February 2019 event that saw the signing of the Human Fraternity Document between Pope Francis, Head of the Roman Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar. The document launched in Abu Dhabi covered how people of different faiths can live together in harmony.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com