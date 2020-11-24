Sheikh Maktoum's sister wishes him on arrival of newborn
The congratulatory messages were conveyed on social media.
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated her brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on the birth of his daughter Hind.
The congratulatory message was shared by her on her official Instagram account.
The Deputy Ruler of Dubai was also wished by his wife on the occasion of the arrival of their newborn and for his birthday. He got engaged to Sheikha Maryam bint Butti Al Maktoum in December 2018 and married her in May 2019.
The three sons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed were married in a private ceremony in May 2019.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and two of his brothers got married in a joint ceremony.
Sheikh Hamdan, 36, was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, while Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, 35, married Sheikha Maryam bint Butti Al Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, 32, married Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.
The three couples signed the official marriage contract, which is called Al Akhd.
