Sheikh Maktoum tours 41st edition of tech fest
The event has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Monday toured the 41st edition of Gitex Global, the world’s most influential technology sourcing and networking event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
He was accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).
With global technological shifts exerting a significant impact on various sectors, development projects should explore how breakthrough innovations can be harnessed to improve people’s lives and create new growth opportunities, Sheikh Maktoum said. He also said that tapping the benefits of digital transformation is critical to accelerating sustainable development.
Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the growing importance of the event as a platform for the international technology community to connect with each other, forge partnerships and share knowledge that can help usher in a new phase of growth for the sector and create a brighter future for humanity.
He visited the pavilion of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), where he attended the launch of the new digital identity of the UAE digital government, and the Saudi Pavilion. Sheikh Maktoum also visited the pavilion of the Abu Dhabi Government, which is showcasing 100 of its innovative digital initiatives and projects. Thirty-one government and academic entities have a presence at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, under the theme ‘Government of The Future’.
Sheikh Maktoum visited the pavilion of the Dubai Digital Authority, the Dubai Police Pavilion; the UAE Government Pavilion, among others. He also visited the stand of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, where he was briefed by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai about his organisation’s innovative projects and services.
