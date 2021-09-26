News
Sheikh Khalifa appoints Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser to UAE President

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 26, 2021
Wam

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the Federal Decree No. 109 of 2021 appointing Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser to the UAE President, with the rank of Minister.

Al Zaabi was Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The decree is effective from the date of issuance.




