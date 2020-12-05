Sheikh Hamdan posts video of him scaling Burj Khalifa
828 meters of excitement, the Dubai Crown Prince posted on Instagram
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a video that shows him climbing to the top of the world's tallest building — the Burj Khalifa.
"828 meters of excitement," he posted on Instagram — a reference to the building's height.
The video, which was posted on Saturday evening, has racked up over 100,000 views within minutes after it was posted.
In the video, the Dubai Crown Prince can be seen climbing to the very top of the Burj Khalifa. He then trains the camera on himself, with the stunning Downtown Dubai seen in the background. He then captures the full moon in all its glory.
Sheikh Hamdan had previously scaled the Burj Khalifa in 2013 to celebrate Dubai’s winning bid to host the World Expo 2020.
Sheikh Hamdan routinely posts videos on social media. Through his feeds, the UAE and the rest of the world have seen him hanging upside down; swimming with sharks and an elephant; crawling his way out of a barbed wire obstacle; tumbling in the air after jumping off a plane; and a host of other daredevil stunts and incredible workout routines.
