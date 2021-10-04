Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution forming Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee
Committee will oversee implementation of digital transformation plan and propose legislations
Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Executive Council Resolution No. (33) of 2021 forming the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee.
The new Committee aims to ensure streamlined coordination between government entities tasked with implementing Dubai’s digital transformation plan. According to the Resolution, the Committee is chaired by the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA).
Members of the Committee include representatives of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, Department of Finance, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Economy, Dubai Customs, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Land Department and Dubai Courts. The heads of these entities will nominate their representatives in the Committee, in coordination with the Dubai Digital Authority.
The Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee will oversee the implementation of the digital transformation plan and propose legislations to regulate activity related to the transformation. The Committee is also tasked with outlining KPIs to review the progress of the digital transformation plans of government entities and proposing cyber security governance procedures.
All government entities tasked with implementing Dubai’s digital transformation are mandated to provide any data and information requested by the Committee and its subcommittees.
The Chairman of the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee is authorised to issue the decisions required to implement this Resolution, which is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.
-
Education
Teachers’ Day: 'Superheroes' at the heart...
Over the past year and half, teachers have been under huge pressure... READ MORE
-
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai cabbies return lost items worth over Dh4.7m ...
The lost items included cash and personal belongings. READ MORE
-
Education
This UAE teacher's YouTube channel helps...
Her videos have helped teachers across the UAE pass their TLS exam... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares Oct 29 as day to honour...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE public school students' assessment policy...
The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, ... READ MORE
-
News
ADNOC chief receives Energy Executive of the Year ...
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber thanks Sheikh Mohamed for his support. READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
The popular social media apps stop working for users worldwide READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?