Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse
Godolphin's Adayar had in June this year won the English Derby.
Royal cuteness alert! The most adorable twins in Dubai have been introduced to their first champion racehorse, Adayar.
…— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 22, 2021
..
Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shiekha came to see Adayar & wish him the best! @Godolphin pic.twitter.com/vefyZeXpKa
Godolphin's Adayar had in June this year won the English Derby.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared adorable photos of his three-month-old twins’ first equine experience at the Godolphin stable.
Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Sunday: “Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shiekha came to see Adayar & wish him the best!”
Godolphin is a global horseracing stable founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Dubai’s royals are avid horseracers and are big fans of the equine sport.
Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed their baby girl, Shiekha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year.
The girl got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
UAE: New drive-through vehicle testing and...
The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for... READ MORE
-
Transport
Revealed: How Abu Dhabi students are learning to...
Drivers can be in jeopardy for non-compliance with road safety norms. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops...
The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident... READ MORE
-
News
Electronic road permits must for amateur cyclists ...
Applications must be submitted no less than 48 hours from the date of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students...
Unvaccinated students below 12 and vaccinated students aged 12 years... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How Indians, Pakistanis can enter Dubai on...
Passengers will have to take a rapid PCR test at the airport six... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to...
Godolphin's Adayar had in June this year won the English Derby. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids'...
The force makes the recommendation to keep internet predators away... READ MORE
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away