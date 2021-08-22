Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse

Godolphin's Adayar had in June this year won the English Derby.

Royal cuteness alert! The most adorable twins in Dubai have been introduced to their first champion racehorse, Adayar.

Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shiekha came to see Adayar & wish him the best! @Godolphin pic.twitter.com/vefyZeXpKa — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 22, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared adorable photos of his three-month-old twins’ first equine experience at the Godolphin stable.

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Sunday: “Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shiekha came to see Adayar & wish him the best!”

Godolphin is a global horseracing stable founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai’s royals are avid horseracers and are big fans of the equine sport.

Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed their baby girl, Shiekha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year.

The girl got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

