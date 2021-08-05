Sheikh Hamdan appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

Mansoor Hussain Lootah appointed CEO of Support Operations and Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri is CEO of Arts and Literature

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2021 appointing Mansoor Hussain Lootah as CEO of Support Operations at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (24) of 2021 appointing Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri as CEO of Arts and Literature at Dubai Culture.

Resolution No. (23) of 2021 is valid with retroactive effect from June 1, 2021 and Resolution No. (24) of 2021 is effective from Jul 1, 2021. Both Resolutions will be published in the Official Gazette.