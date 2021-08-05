Sheikh Hamdan appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture
Mansoor Hussain Lootah appointed CEO of Support Operations and Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri is CEO of Arts and Literature
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2021 appointing Mansoor Hussain Lootah as CEO of Support Operations at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (24) of 2021 appointing Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri as CEO of Arts and Literature at Dubai Culture.
Resolution No. (23) of 2021 is valid with retroactive effect from June 1, 2021 and Resolution No. (24) of 2021 is effective from Jul 1, 2021. Both Resolutions will be published in the Official Gazette.
-
Crime and Courts
Man left impotent in botched treatment, to get...
The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday
Dusty, humid conditions to prevail in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
News
CBSE results: 75% Grade 10 students in UAE...
Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai Police use blockchain to issue nearly 4,000 ...
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 33,000 Covid fines waived through...
Public Prosecution's Yearbook 2020 says 81,856 grievances related to... READ MORE
-
News
Dewa donates Dh30 million to charity cancer...
With Dewa's contribution, Al Jalila Foundation had moved closer to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Joy, relief for stranded students as it's...
Students are happy on being able to return to the UAE as schools are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights to Abu Dhabi to resume on ...
Passengers from Bangladesh will only be permitted to travel if they... READ MORE