Sheikh Abdullah joins FMs of US, India and Israel in virtual meeting
The leaders discussed economic ties and ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop partnerships.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, took part in a quartet virtual meeting with Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State; S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and Yair Lapid, Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel.
During the meeting, they discussed the economic ties among the four countries and ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop partnerships across several issues of common concern.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished relations that bind the UAE, US, India, and Israel, highlighting the need to explore promising opportunities for economic cooperation among the four countries.
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges evidenced the importance of developing international cooperation and working together to stimulate global economic growth and achieve sustainable development in societies.
