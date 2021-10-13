Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily close tomorrow

The area will be closed for 45 minutes, announce police

University City Square in Sharjah will be temporarily closed on Thursday, police have announced.

Sharjah Police said in an official tweet that the area will be closed on October 14 for 45 minutes from 4:30pm.

According to the tweet, the area will close for a demo of the Ministry of Interior's Golden Jubilee March set to celebrate 50 years of the UAE.