Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily close today
The area will be closed for 45 minutes, announce police
University City Square in Sharjah will be temporarily closed on Thursday, police have announced.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Sharjah Police said in an official tweet that the area will be closed on October 14 for 45 minutes from 4:30pm.
#— (@ShjPolice) October 13, 2021
14 4:30 45 " ".
According to the tweet, the area will close for a demo of the Ministry of Interior's Golden Jubilee March set to celebrate 50 years of the UAE.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the...
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday. READ MORE
-
Education
61% of Dubai parents are more involved in...
Almost all the parents surveyed were ‘very satisfied’... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university
It categorically stated that the reports were untrue READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE to turn 50: New campaign to transform 5...
Individuals, organisations in UAE encouraged to donate and help... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 gives hope to many who lost their jobs...
They vow to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE, US, Israel working groups on coexistence,...
Foreign Ministers hold three-way meeting to discuss progress on... READ MORE
-
News
‘India-UAE travel recovery 3 times faster...
‘Dubai Expo 2020, IPL, T20, Gitex, and DSF is driving demand in ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Abu Dhabi Cricket gears up for T20 World Cup...
Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsmen Dinesh Karthik praises... READ MORE
Business
Dubai: 130 wasl units gone in just 45 minutes
13 October 2021
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university
13 October 2021
News
Sharjah: Two killed in three-truck crash