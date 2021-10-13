Sharjah: Two killed in three-truck crash
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident happened due to inattentive driving.
Two people were killed and another critically injured as three trucks crashed in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Police said the accident was reported on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the Hamriya area. The police operations room received the report about the crash at 3am on Wednesday.
Police patrols and paramedics rushed to the spot, but found two men dead there.
Colonel Ali Al Jalaf, head of Al Hamriyah Police Station, urged motorists to pay attention to the road while driving.
