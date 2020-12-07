Sharjah to provide free hand sanitisers with bottled drinking water

Sterilisation products to be distributed to subscribers of bottled water starting Monday.

In its bid to encourage hygiene measures to increase social responsibility to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWGA) will now provide disinfecting wipes and hand sanitisers along with Zulal bottled drinking water to all subscribers in Sharjah.

Starting Monday, the sterilisation products will be distributed with bottled water for free, as part of the SEWGA’s strategy to "provide the best services to the residents of Sharjah and the UAE".

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Rashid Aleem, Chairman of SEWGA, said the move is to ensure the health and safety of the residents.

It will also meet their needs and requirements as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.