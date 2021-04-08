- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah to have new dialysis building for seniors
New facility to be equipped with all the technologies and machines.
Sharjah will soon have a building specifically for the dialysis sessions of senior citizens and residents in the emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the new initiative in a phone call on-air during the Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line) TV programme.
Sheikh Dr Sultan said this dialysis building would be situated near a hospital so seniors won’t have to travel too far for their dialysis sessions.
This new facility, he added, will be equipped with all the technologies and machines needed for their elderly’s healthcare.
During his call, Sheikh Dr Sultan also asked everyone to offer their prayers during the holy month of Ramadan and trust that “Allah will work to provide what our citizens need”.
#_: .. !#_ # # pic.twitter.com/64meXXFbb7— (@Sharjahnews) April 8, 2021
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch