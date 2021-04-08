News
Sharjah to have new dialysis building for seniors

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on April 8, 2021
New facility to be equipped with all the technologies and machines.

Sharjah will soon have a building specifically for the dialysis sessions of senior citizens and residents in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the new initiative in a phone call on-air during the Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line) TV programme.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said this dialysis building would be situated near a hospital so seniors won’t have to travel too far for their dialysis sessions.

This new facility, he added, will be equipped with all the technologies and machines needed for their elderly’s healthcare.

During his call, Sheikh Dr Sultan also asked everyone to offer their prayers during the holy month of Ramadan and trust that “Allah will work to provide what our citizens need”.




