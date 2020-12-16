News
Sharjah to get new cultural neighbourhood as part of Dh24 billion project

Web report/Sharjah
Filed on December 16, 2020
Naseej District at Aljada, Sharjah. Photo: Supplied

A range of year-round creative events are being planned for residents and visitors alike

A new upscale neighbourhood celebrating art, design and culture has been launched in Sharjah — and the emirate is inviting those at their talented best to explore their creativity in it.

Developer Arada launched Naseej District in the heart of New Sharjah as a “progressive community” to further strengthen the art and culture space the emirate is known for.

The district is part of a Dh24 billion megaproject, Aljada, and gets its name from the Arabic word for ‘fabric’, reflecting the developer’s aspiration to weave together diverse skills, talents and backgrounds and turn the district into a social space for the creative community in Sharjah.

A range of year-round creative events — including an annual design week and monthly meet-ups for children — and indoor and outdoor art installations are being planned to encourage residents and visitors alike to collaborate and learn.

“We are working to curate a thriving community that will house some of the region’s finest creative talent, while also becoming a destination for those who seek authentic and engaging cultural activities,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada.

The event coincides with the launch of Tiraz, the first residential building to go on sale at the district. With studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments overlooking open courtyards and garden spaces, residents will be able to enjoy the benefits of being the district’s first occupants at Sharjah’s newest address.




