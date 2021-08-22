Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour to donate proceeds from book to rebuild library in Gaza

The proceeds from her latest work in children’s literature titled ‘World Book Capital’ will help rebuild Samir Mansour Library.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and CEO of the UAE-based Kalimat Group (KG), will donate the entire sales proceeds of her latest book to a bookstore in Gaza, Palestine.

The proceeds from her latest work in children’s literature titled ‘World Book Capital’ will help rebuild Samir Mansour Library.

In a tweet, Sheikha Bodour thanked readers of ‘World Book Capital’ for their vital role in the rebuilding initiative.

Samir Mansour Library was founded 21 years ago and contained more than 100,000 books in various languages covering everything from philosophy and art history to fiction and children’s books.

‘World Book Capital’ introduces young generations to the wonderful cities that have won the coveted Unesco ‘World Book Capital’ title since 2001. The book was launched in May at the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

Samir Mansour, founder and owner of the Samir Mansour Library, said: “We are grateful for the support of Sheikha Bodour towards our rebuilding efforts. We believe in the power of books to empower generations, and I hope that such initiatives will enhance knowledge resources in the community and protect our collective identity and memory as we build a better and brighter future for our country.”