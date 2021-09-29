Sharjah sets Dh17,500 minimum pay for police
Financial difficulties or debts of retirees will also be looked into, Sharjah Ruler says
The Sharjah Ruler has approved Dh17,500 as the minimum salary of all Emiratis working with the emirate’s police force.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
While announcing the hike then, he had said: “We can’t leave these loyal officers in such low standard of living.”
He added that financial difficulties or debts of the retirees will also be looked into.
“We will also compensate them for the material suffering they went through during the last period. I will deal with their problems and debts, and this file is in front of me now and I will start working on it.” — Wam
