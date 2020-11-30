Sharjah school sets world record for flag video chain

This was attempted by the school under the theme, "Together with UAE" as an expression of respect, love and solidarity for the country, especially during these trying times.

India International School Sharjah entered the Guinness World Record for the fifth time after they formed the largest online video chain of people passing a flag to commemorate the 49th UAE National Day.

This was attempted by the school under the theme, “Together with UAE” as an expression of respect, love and solidarity for the country, especially during these trying times.

Around 3537 from 15 nationalities that included students, parents and employees of IIS Sharjah together with PACE Group, accomplished this remarkable attempt of creating an online video where participants were seen waving the UAE national flag as a tribute to the country.

IIS, Sharjah set its first Guinness Record in the year 2017 creating the largest human image of a boat with 4882 participants, followed by a double record in 2018 for the largest human image of a ‘Dallah’ (coffee pot) by 5403 and the largest transforming human image by 5445 participants respectively. In 2019, the attempt titled ‘Pace to Space’ was designed to form the largest human image of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft as a tribute to Hazzaa Al Mansoori’s mission to space.

Commending the perseverance and efforts of everyone involved, Chairman of PACE Education Group, Dr P.A. Ibrahim said, “it was a tedious task but we thought because of the pandemic we should not cancel or postpone the programme. Resilience is the message that we are getting from the Honorable Leaders of the Nation. Our visionary leaders inspire us to work hard and gain success in every field. This country is home to 8 million expats and as this is our second home we want to be part of this celebration. In this context we thought of organizing the event. We took up the challenge to inspire our parents and students.”

Explaining the challenge, vice-principal Shifana Muiz said: “Guinness World Record (GWR) had strict guidelines for disqualification. Each video had to be for five seconds, even four and half seconds were not acceptable. Every person involved had to receive the flag from the left side and pass it on to the right side. The flag had to be received and passed on at a level above the shoulder, as a mark of respect. No heavy editing of the video was allowed.

“The whole process took us around four weeks but it involved children, their parents and their grandparents, right from kindergarten to Grade 12. It was difficult but an enjoyable experience in the end.”

nandini@khaleejtimes.com