Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed to hike the wages of retired federal officers who served at the Sharjah Police, from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.

The increase was announced by the Sharjah Ruler on the emirate's local radio Sharjah TV. He said: "We can't leave these loyal officers in such low standard of living."

These police officers worked amid many dangers, and were exposed to a number of accidents that could cause death in the line of duty, such as the case of the late Lt Saif bin Rashid Al Tunaiji, who was shot dead during a raid," he said.

He said financial aid being provided to them by the Department of Social Services (DSS) is not enough.

"I give my children without favour, and I say to those who gave us their youth and energy: We apologise for the delay."

He added that financial difficulties or debts the retirees, who have suffered in the past years, will also be looked into.

"We will also compensate them for the material suffering they went through during the last period. I will deal with their problems and debts, and this file is in front of me now and I will start working on it."

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, extended his appreciation and gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah.

"His highness is in daily contact with us constantly: about five or six times a day he asks about details and data," the Major General said.

"The decision has warmed our hearts and would directly reflect on the lives of the retirees, especially families of deceased retirees who devoted their lives to police work."

He said that the Ruler had directed the authorities concerned to study the wages of local and federal retired officers of Sharjah Police. He ordered the raise in the wage of local staff last year.

The ruler’s directions followed a study that assessed salaries and living standards of retired Sharjah officers who have been hired by federal departments.

After studying their situation, it has been found the amounts they received were not enough.

The increase, made effective from January 2018, will bring the salaries of 453 retirees to Dh17,500 at an annual cost of Dh40 million.