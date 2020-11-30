Sharjah Ruler issues new law regarding family disputes
Sharjah Public Prosecution must try to solve disputes amicably before they are referred to courts
A new decree issued in Sharjah mandates the public prosecution to try all reconciliation means before a family dispute is referred to the courts.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued the decree that will see the prosecution seek help from government and private entities in solving family disputes amicably. The prosecution may seek help from Sharjah’s Supreme Council for Family Affairs, municipal councils or any other entity.
Another decree will be issued to regulate the steps for reconciliation and the roles of the prosecution and other entities.
The decree comes into effect from its issuance date and will be published in the Official Gazette.
