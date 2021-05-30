Sharjah Ruler approves Dh51.9 million to help debt cases

The move aims to provide a stable and decent life for citizens.

The Sharjah Ruler has approved Dh51.9 million to help settle 99 debt cases.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the amount that will help citizens in different categories.

This is part of the 20th group of payments to be presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the committee, said the total amount processed since the first payment is Dh786.78 million that have benefitted 1,576 citizens.

