Sharjah Ruler appoints Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed as Deputy Ruler
He has also been appointed the Chairman of the Oil Council in the emirate.
The Ruler of Sharjah has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi as Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
— (@wamnews) August 9, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also issued a decree appointing Sheikh Sultan the Chairman of the Oil Council in the emirate.
