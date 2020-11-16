Sharjah residents hail reduced fees to renew leasing contracts

The Sharjah Municipality has reduced the attestation fees of leasing contracts from four per cent to two per cent from Monday.

The new decision to reduce fees for the attestation of leasing contracts have been received heartily by the Sharjah residents.

With his contract expiring this month, Al Qasimiya resident Sameer Hamid was finding it tough to pay Dh3,000 for the municipality attestation. He is relieved that the slash of the fees from four to two per cent means he just needs to figure out half the amount paid previously. “This news made my day. I express my sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for easing the worries of residents in the current situation,” said Hamid.

Egyptian Fayed Abdul Aziz, living in a one-bedroom flat in Al Nabbah, said: “I used to pay Dh1,300 for attestation and my contract expired on November 1. I will now have to pay only Dh650 for the renewal. Thank you so much Sheikh Sultan for allowing me to send the other half to my family back home. May Allah protect you and extend your life.”

Syrian resident Safwan Mohammed from Al Nasiriya echoed the same thoughts on the new move. “This has brought a smile to my face. I couldn’t approach the municipality services centre to pay the four per cent which is 4,000 for me, as I haven’t received my salary for three months.

Meanwhile, Indian expat Jacob John is glad that there was a technical glitch in the system on Sunday when he was at the municipality office for his office contract renewal. “The employee told me to return today. Thank God for delaying the attestation and helping me save half of the amount. Thanks to the Sharjah government for reducing our burdens,” he said.

