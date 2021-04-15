Sharjah records zero death from road accidents in first quarter of 2021

Serious traffic accidents dipped by 35 per cent, Police say

There has been a 35 per cent dip in serious road accidents, including zero fatality, between January and March.

Data showed that 94 accidents were recorded across the emirate, as compared to 145 in the corresponding period last year.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Allai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Licencing Services Centre Sharjah Police, said no fatality due to road accident was reported in the first quarter this year.

He cited that most common violations committed by motorists in the emirate are changing lanes and using mobile phones while driving.

Any motorist caught using the mobile phone while driving would be slapped a Dh200 fine along with four black points added to the errant driver’s licence as per the law, he added.

Motorists have been urged to concentrate on driving.

Lieutenant-Colonel Al Naqbi attributed the drop in accidents to a robust mechanism to further enhance road safety in the emirate, an increase in the number of road patrols, the launch of more awareness campaigns, including distribution of pamphlets to motorists and via social media platforms.

Altogether, 84,450 motorists benefited from the awareness campaigns, which worked to a 166 per cent rise, as compared to 75,131 drivers during the corresponding period last year.

The official lauded the rapid digital transformation and the aggressive social media push playing a critical role in raising road users’ safety in Sharjah.

Lieutenant-Colonel Al Naqbi praised the motorists for becoming more cautious about traffic rules and driving cautiously. He added that the black-point marker to a driver’s licence has been working well as a deterrent to comply with traffic rules.

Rules stipulate that a driver’s licence will be cancelled if h/she accumulates 24 black points.