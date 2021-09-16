Sharjah records 3,230 accidents during back-to-school period

The emirate also recorded the highest daily number of accidents on September 2

As the new academic year began, Sharjah recorded 3,230 minor accidents throughout the emirate from August 29 to September 9.

The emirate also recorded 317 accidents on September 2 — the highest number thus far in one day.

By contrast, the daily average earlier this year was 213, according to a report by the Joint Surveying Committee for Minor Traffic Accidents in Sharjah, formed by the Sharjah Police General Command in cooperation with Rafid Automotive Solutions.

Nearly 60 per cent of the accidents were caused by a failure to maintain adequate distance between vehicles, and most occurred between 12pm and 6pm.

Abdelrahman Alshamsi, accident and RSA department manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, said that the increase in the number of traffic accidents was expected because back-to-school season saw an intense movement of vehicles and buses on the road.

That, coupled with drivers rushing to their destinations, caused congestion on some of the roads leading to and from schools.

“On September 2, 317 minor traffic accidents were recorded, which is the largest number of accidents recorded so far in one day during the year 2021,” Alshamsi said. “The motorists should take this number into account, and they must follow and abide by traffic laws to maintain their safety and the safety of all road users.”

