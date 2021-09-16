Sharjah records 3,230 accidents during back-to-school period
The emirate also recorded the highest daily number of accidents on September 2
As the new academic year began, Sharjah recorded 3,230 minor accidents throughout the emirate from August 29 to September 9.
The emirate also recorded 317 accidents on September 2 — the highest number thus far in one day.
By contrast, the daily average earlier this year was 213, according to a report by the Joint Surveying Committee for Minor Traffic Accidents in Sharjah, formed by the Sharjah Police General Command in cooperation with Rafid Automotive Solutions.
Nearly 60 per cent of the accidents were caused by a failure to maintain adequate distance between vehicles, and most occurred between 12pm and 6pm.
Abdelrahman Alshamsi, accident and RSA department manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, said that the increase in the number of traffic accidents was expected because back-to-school season saw an intense movement of vehicles and buses on the road.
That, coupled with drivers rushing to their destinations, caused congestion on some of the roads leading to and from schools.
“On September 2, 317 minor traffic accidents were recorded, which is the largest number of accidents recorded so far in one day during the year 2021,” Alshamsi said. “The motorists should take this number into account, and they must follow and abide by traffic laws to maintain their safety and the safety of all road users.”
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for...
The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the... READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah records 3,230 accidents during back-to-...
The emirate also recorded the highest daily number of accidents on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Video: 4 civilians launched on private Earth-...
It’s SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s first entry in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time