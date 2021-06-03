- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah radars to catch tankers that ply during banned hours
Sewage tankers will be allowed to ply only in two shifts
Radars in Sharjah will now be used to catch sewage tankers that ply during prohibited hours.
The Sharjah City Municipality has coordinated with the police to ensure that new movement hours are adhered to in the Muwailih commercial area.
As per amended timings, sewage tankers can ply in two shifts: 8.30am to 1pm; and 11pm to 6am.
Thabit Al Taraifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, said the move will ensure a smooth traffic flow for residents.
For two weeks, drivers will be trained about the new timings.
Al Taraifi referred to how the Muwailih area is witnessing a massive uplift and its population is increasing.
Meanwhile, Hassan Al Tefaq, Assistant Director-General for the Agriculture and Environment Sector, said a major campaign is underway in the area to ensure all buildings are clean and adequately maintained.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into...
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Indian businessman pays Dh500k, saves man on ...
The 45-year-old had been languishing in jail awaiting capital... READ MORE
-
News
Ajman varsity holds drive-thru graduation ceremony
Parents, siblings, friends and relatives chauffeured graduates to the ... READ MORE
-
Government
For UAE workers, midday break is a 'life-saver'...
Employers must provide a clear schedule to inform workers of their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid safety rules: Dubai Police issue 10,745...
The offences included failure to wear face masks in public and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,989 Covid-19 cases, 1,960...
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 3 are 576,947. READ MORE
-
News
Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can...
There is plenty of demand for part-time workers, especially during... READ MORE
-
News
Filipino delivery rider wins Dh1m in Dubai's...
He couldn't sleep all night and even had to check his blood pressure. READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa