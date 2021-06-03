Sharjah radars to catch tankers that ply during banned hours

Sewage tankers will be allowed to ply only in two shifts

Radars in Sharjah will now be used to catch sewage tankers that ply during prohibited hours.

The Sharjah City Municipality has coordinated with the police to ensure that new movement hours are adhered to in the Muwailih commercial area.

As per amended timings, sewage tankers can ply in two shifts: 8.30am to 1pm; and 11pm to 6am.

Thabit Al Taraifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, said the move will ensure a smooth traffic flow for residents.

For two weeks, drivers will be trained about the new timings.

Al Taraifi referred to how the Muwailih area is witnessing a massive uplift and its population is increasing.

Meanwhile, Hassan Al Tefaq, Assistant Director-General for the Agriculture and Environment Sector, said a major campaign is underway in the area to ensure all buildings are clean and adequately maintained.