Sharjah Police rescue boys lost in Khor Fakkan mountains
The boys lost their way while returning home.
Two boys, 8 and 12, were rescued by the Sharjah Police after they lost their way on the mountains close to the coast in the eastern part of the emirate.
The family of the boys, who lived in Khor Fakkan, could not locate them after they went missing for several hours.
They then sent a missing complaint to the police operation room. A team of officers launched an intensive search in the area and found them walking around in the mountains as they had lost their way while going back home. The police patrol provided them with water, food, and calmed them down as they were scared.
The family thanked the police chief for all the efforts made by the officers to locate the boys.
