Sharjah Police launch 3 light vehicle inspection stations

The new centres are located at Adnoc petrol stations in Al Taawun, Industrial Area 12 and Al Mriqab areas

Sharjah’s Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department has launched three new centres offering light vehicle inspection service.

The centres established in coordination with Adnoc are located at Adnoc petrol stations in Al Taawun, Industrial Area 12 and Al Mriqab areas. One bay per each station provides inspection service to 100 vehicles per day.

The launch of the three new stations was attended by Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations Department; Lt-Colonel Khalid Mohamed Al Kai, Director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department; Lt-Colonel Majid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department and Lt-Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Muhrizi, head of Technical Inspection Section at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters.

The three new stations were launched as part of Sharjah Police’s keenness on improving customer satisfaction with rendered services, and as part of the Sharjah Police’s strategic partnership with Adnoc, aimed at extending reach of services," said Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour.

He also added that the new stations were located at vital, heavily populated areas, and that services provided include vehicle inspection for registration, renewal of registration and export. With the launch of the three new stations, the number of such stations across Sharjah increased to 14 stations providing a high standard service, and easing pressure on vehicle inspection centres.