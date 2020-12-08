Sharjah Police crackdown on seat-belt violation

Authorities seek to make the UAE the safest country for road traffic in the world.

Sharjah Police launched a crackdown targeting the seat-belt violation in a bid to rein in the blatant flouting of traffic rules and ensure road safety in the emirate.

Sharjah Police seek to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s goal to make the UAE the safest country in the world, as far as road traffic is concerned.

Captain Saud Al Shaibah, Director, Traffic Awareness, Sharjah Police, told Khaleej Times that the department has recently carried out an extensive campaign to make motorists and the public aware about the importance of fastening seat belts.

The awareness drive and sustained inspection have contributed to a drastic dip in traffic violations.

Data showed that traffic violations have dipped by 65.8% this year.

The figures tell the tale. This year, the traffic violations to date stand at 6,680, as compared to 21,371 last year.

Captain Al Shaibah cited that traffic patrols monitored a number of drivers' negative behaviours and they were penalised for their laxity since last year. He pointed out that the number of violations during this year's inspection campaign stood at 3,282 and 2,2323 in attendance and in absentia, respectively.

The inspection officers, who were deployed in various streets, spotted the drivers and passengers, who had failed to fasten their seat belts while travelling in their respective cars. A fine of Dh400 was slapped and four traffic points were imposed on each driver for the violation. The Dh400 fine was enforced, according to Article 51 stipulated in the executive regulation of the UAE traffic law.

Police patrols have been deployed from Tuesday to spot motorists who are found to brazenly flout the seat-belt rule.

'Cameras will detect drivers who allow children to sit in the front seats of their cars,” Captain Al Shaibah said.

Police will also continue its awareness campaign called “Hezamak Amanak” (Your Belt, Your Safety) to promote the use of seat belts across Sharjah.

The campaign will include distribution of brochures in several languages, reminding motorists to buckle up, and refrain from driving with children in their vehicles’ front seats.

Captain Al Shaibah explained that many people didn’t realise that wearing the seat-belt reduced injuries in case of an accident. 'They don't understand that the law is meant to protect them and their children,” he said.

The police will continue its crackdown on seat belt violations while spreading traffic safety awareness among the residents in the Sharjah emirate. Most traffic accidents leading to death or injuries were to be blamed on seat-belt violation.

The police will show zero tolerance towards parents, who allow their children to sit in the front seat of a car. Traffic patrols have been deployed in various parts of the Sharjah emirate to monitor violations that affect people's safety and may lead to fatal accidents.

Captain Al Shaibah cited the last two years’ statistics showed that most of the major accidents had resulted in severe injuries and deaths because drivers were callous in fastening their seat belts.

He urged drivers to fasten their seat belts and all passengers must adhere to the norm and strap up children, who are seated in the rear seat of a car and are under 10 years of age.