Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new app
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students' attendance
Parents will now be able to track their children’s school buses on a new app launched by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
The app, titled ‘Your children are safe’, is available to parents of students from 122 private schools in Sharjah. But it doesn’t just benefit parents and guardians.
Ali Al Hosani, director of SPEA, said school bus supervisors can also use the app to record students' attendance.
All operations are also monitored at the headquarters of SPEA, enabling specialised staff to track the movement of school buses in Sharjah as they transport students to and from school.
Moreover, the app records the number of trips and sends alerts in case of emergencies.
Al Hosani added that every bus is equipped with seven internal and external surveillance cameras to ensure students’ safety and security. The cameras are also a means to ensure that students are on their best behaviour.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE frontline heroes' kids get full school...
The programme covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 620 Covid-19 cases, 785 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Legal View
Can you get rent refund if tenancy contract ends...
The money may be returned if a provision in the lease allows for it READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais