Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new app

School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students' attendance

Parents will now be able to track their children’s school buses on a new app launched by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The app, titled ‘Your children are safe’, is available to parents of students from 122 private schools in Sharjah. But it doesn’t just benefit parents and guardians.

Ali Al Hosani, director of SPEA, said school bus supervisors can also use the app to record students' attendance.

All operations are also monitored at the headquarters of SPEA, enabling specialised staff to track the movement of school buses in Sharjah as they transport students to and from school.

Moreover, the app records the number of trips and sends alerts in case of emergencies.

Al Hosani added that every bus is equipped with seven internal and external surveillance cameras to ensure students’ safety and security. The cameras are also a means to ensure that students are on their best behaviour.

