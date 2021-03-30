Sharjah: Over 300 family disputes settled amicably

How to seek help from the police when it comes to such disputes.

The Sharjah Police’s Social Support Centre (SSC) have solved 310 family and social disputes amicably last year, data showed.

Colonel Mona Sorour, Director, SSC, Sharjah Police, pointed out that the initiative helped maintain strong family ties, kept alive community spirit and eradicated stress, tension and negative vibes among the public.

She said the SSC is known for its social work, as it helps amicably settle family disputes.

She cited counselling and guidance based on affection and tolerance at the heart of the SSC’s approach.

The body has been working on strengthening family bonds and inculcating Islamic values among community members, which are in line with the wise and visionary leadership of the emirate.

The tried and tested approach has proved to be a runaway success, she added.

The SCC also provided support for victims of domestic abuse and violence and counselling was provided both in English and Arabic, data showed.

The response time for emergency cases is between five and 10 minutes.

Colonel Sorour said psychological and social support was provided to 565 individuals, including children, women, senior citizens and people of determination, last year.

Besides, 14 university students were trained to provide psychological and social support to the distressed.

Colonel Sorour said the SSC played a comprehensive role in extending support mechanisms, ranging from moral counselling to creating awareness among people from all walks of life through Sharjah Police’s social media accounts.

She urged the public to contact the SSC’s helpline number (065944254) during official working hours, or the duty officer number (0502001888) 24x7.

“Confidentiality is the key to handling these sensitive cases,” she added.