Sharjah opens park made of car parts, recyclables
The mini-park has several facilities that make it an ideal spot for meetings out of the office.
Taking recycling up a notch, the Sharjah Municipality opened a park made of discarded car parts and other recyclables on Wednesday.
Tyres painted in bright colours were turned into planters, while some fuel tanks have been repurposed into a filter for an artificial pond. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East.
Hamid Al Banna, director of the transportation department, said there are also wooden benches, a fountain, and the small man-made pond is home to some ornamental fish.
“We used transmission parts to shape the park’s lighting and a vehicle exhaust to form a fountain in the middle of the park. We also used a number of recyclables to form the flag of the UAE,” Al Banna said.
Speaking to Khaleej Times during the opening ceremony, Thabit Al Turaifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality, said the unique mini-park is part of their projects to protect the enviroment and promote a culture of innovation.
“The park has several facilities that even make it an ideal place for municipal meetings and a creative working space for those who wish to take a break from the usual office routine,” Al Turaifi said.
The eco-hub is a product of the team’s creativity, he added, and falls in line with the civic body’s mission to provide the public with the best services.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director-general of the Customer Service Sector, said the municipality team came up with the idea after observing that a number of auto parts for its own fleet could not be used anymore. Instead of getting rid of them, they decided to turn into a cool project.
The park isn’t the first such innovation from the team, he added. Earlier, they created a library out of vehicle parts and refurbished an old bus instead of buying a new one for a VIP bus.
-
Emergencies
2 kids held in Dubai for driving recklessly,...
One of the boys took his brother's vehicle without the latter's... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai guard jailed for letting duo steal power...
The defendant was also ordered to pay a Dh25,850 fine. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Duo to pay Dh200k compensation for assaulting...
They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi city gets over 230 new parking spaces
The aim is to offer more parking spaces for the public and... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews