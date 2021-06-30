Sharjah offers first-of-its-kind tech summer camp for pupils
Children aged between 12 and 17 years can attend SRTI Park's programme.
The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) is offering an innovative, first-of-its-kind tech summer camp for pupils aged between 12 and 17 years, where they can learn about computer coding, three-dimension (3D) design software and printing, aquaponics, autonomous vehicles, robotics and green technology.
The tech summer camp will run for seven weeks, starting from Sunday (July 4) until August 26 at SRTI Park’s Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB), the region’s first incubator for start-ups and innovative business.
SoiLAB promotes innovative ideas that will bring technical advancement and entrepreneurship to the highest international levels in Sharjah.
Hussain Al Mahmoudi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRTI Park, said: “Our summer camp will allow the pupils to explore fascinating topics including the design process of forming innovative products and experimenting with various high-tech equipment and develop skills such as 3D design and printing, laser cutting, robotics and many more.”
Every week, the students will have distinct programmes, including workshops in seven different topics in emerging technologies such as design and making skills, coding, 3D printing, aquaponics, autonomous vehicles, robotics and green technology.
“From concept generation to prototype development, campers will learn to work in teams using creativity in exploring and solving problems that can make a difference in the world,” Al Mahmoudi said.
Makers’ camp
Campers will design and make their own physical projects and devices. This camp will explore fascinating topics including the design process, forming innovative solutions and experimentation with 3D design software, 3D printing, laser cutting and more.
3D design and printing camp
Campers will imagine and build their own 3D objects, structures, and tools as they learn 3D computer-aided design (CAD) and invention prototyping. This camp will take them a step further into the limitless world of 3D printing, learn about the different technologies and even build their own 3D printers.
Robotics camp
Robotics campers will team up to build and code robots to make them move, sense, and battle against other robots. Building, racing, and battling bots teach campers coding and robotics at the same time. Campers will work with robotics parts, electronics circuits, coding software and many tools and materials.
Aquaponics camp
Starting with a tour at the SRTI Park aquaponics research facility, campers will have an introduction to aquaponics (a form of agriculture that combines raising fish in tanks with soil-less plant culture or hydroponics) and a crash course in biology. After that, they will start to build an aquaponics farm and by the end of the week campers will know exactly how to build their own system at home and know everything about the food production ecosystem.
Coding camp
Young programmers will create and code programs from scratch using visual programming language. They will start coding sessions with physical games that teach computational thinking. More advanced programmers will take their software development skills to the next level using different methods and outcomes.
Autonomous vehicles’ camp
Campers will take their robotics and coding skills to the next level as they get prepared for the future. They will learn the basics of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicle control systems as well as building a functional prototype. This will give them an insight of how the future will look like and what problems need to be solved before seeing autonomous vehicles around us.
Green-tech camp
This camp is dedicated to young environmentalists who thrive to build a better, cleaner technology. From solar to wind energy, young engineers will learn the basics of using sun and wind energy to generate electrical power. This camp will cover the basics of electronics and design engineering.
Parents can let their children participate in the upcoming camp by registering at https://soilab.ae/tech-camp
