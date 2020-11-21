Sharjah National Day show proceeds to aid refugees
Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi will headline the concert
Proceeds from a grand UAE National Day show in Sharjah will be used to help refugees and other needy communities around the world, organisers have announced.
The concert will be staged at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on December 3 and headlined by Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi. He will be joined by young Emirati artists like Aryam, Jassim Mohamad, Faisal Al Jasim and Oraib.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Head of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said stringent health protocols at the venue will keep visitors safe from Covid-19. The amphitheatre will function at just 50 per cent of its capacity.
Tickets for the special concert are priced at Dh30, Dh50, Dh75 and Dh100. Proceeds will go to The Big Heart Foundation.
