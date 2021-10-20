Sharjah: LSDA, Al Qasimia University to design training programmes for workers
The move is in line with the Sharjah Ruler's vision to ensure the emirate attracts more workers and employees
Labour Standard Development Authority (LSDA) and Al Qasimia University will design training programmes to improve the knowledge and skills of workers in Sharjah.
The plan was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday. LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer briefed the visiting delegation on the current and future plans of LSDA.
The move is in line with the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure that the emirate attracts more workers and employees.
Al Qaseer also expressed satisfaction for the university's role in spreading tolerance Islam values and focusing on the Arabic language. He further affirmed LSDA's support for the university and its interest in community service.
Dr Ata Hasan Abdul Raheem, Director of the Continuous Education and Development Center at the university, stressed the keen interest of Continuous Education and Development Centre at Al Qasimia University in working with LSDA to design training programmes for workers.
The meeting also discussed the potential of introducing specialised courses for LSDA in fields such as labour human resources, labour laws and regulations, management of accommodations and labour standards.
